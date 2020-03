March 18 (Reuters) - Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd:

* RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB1.1 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR

* FY REVENUE UP 18.4% TO ABOUT RMB3.33 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMBRMB372.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB412.1 MILLION

* GROUP NOT AWARE OF MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECTS ON CONSOLFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK