BRIEF-Kingdee International Software Group Sees HY Loss Attributable Between RMB200 Mln To About RMB300 Mln

July 10 (Reuters) - Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd:

* KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP SEES LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR SIX MONTHS RANGING FROM ABOUT RMB200 MILLION TO ABOUT RMB300 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK IMPACT ON SMALL, MEDIUM & MICRO ENTERPRISES MARKET BUSINESS

* EXPECTS DECREASE IN TOTAL HY REVENUE BY ABOUT 5%-10%