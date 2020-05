May 3 (Reuters) - KINGDOM HOLDING CO:

* UPDATES ON SIGNING OF MOU BETWEEN ITS SUBSIDIARY, KINGDOM INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY AND DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY IN CONNECTION WITH THE SALE AND PURCHASE OF SHARES IN CARE SHIELD HOLDING COMPANY BY WAY OF A SHARE SWAP AND CASH CONSIDERATION

* MOU’S EFFECTIVE PERIOD HAS BEEN EXTENDED WITH THE MUTUAL CONSENT OF BOTH PARTIES FOR A FURTHER PERIOD OF 15 DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: