BRIEF-Kingdom Holdings Updates On Group's Operation In Relation To Coronavirus Outbreak

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kingdom Holdings Ltd:

* OPERATION OF GROUP’S FACTORIES WITH FULL CAPACITY EXPECTED TO RESUME ON OR ABOUT FIRST HALF OF MARCH 2020

* SECONDMENT OF MORE THAN 100 CHINESE OPERATION TECHNICIANS TO ETHIOPIA SCHEDULED IN EARLY FEB POSTPONED TO MID-MARCH 2020

UPDATES OF GROUP'S OPERATIONS IN RELATION TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS

