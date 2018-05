BRIEF-Kingfisher Midstream, Blueknight Energy Partners, And Ergon Announce The Construction Of A New Crude Oil Pipeline

May 10 (Reuters) - Alta Mesa Resources Inc:

* KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS, AND ERGON ANNOUNCE THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE FROM KINGFISHER COUNTY TO CUSHING, OKLAHOMA

* KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019

* KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE PIPELINE WILL HAVE AN INITIAL CAPACITY OF 90,000 BARRELS PER DAY, EXPANDABLE TO OVER 175,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)