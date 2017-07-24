FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-Kingkey Enterprise cuts stake in Meitu, Eastern Sun Enterprises acquires stake - HKEx filing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
July 24, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Kingkey Enterprise cuts stake in Meitu, Eastern Sun Enterprises acquires stake - HKEx filing

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Meitu Inc

* Hong Kong stock exchange filing shows Kingkey Enterprise Holdings has sold 37.5 million shares in Meitu at average HK$10.5 per share on July 17, taking its long position to 13.35 percent from 14.23 percent

* Hong Kong stock exchange filing shows Eastern Sun Enterprises has bought 37.5 million shares in Meitu at average HK$10.5 per share on July 17, taking its long position to 0.88 percent from 0 percent

Source text in English: bit.ly/2uQpiYi; bit.ly/2eHrXgZ

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.