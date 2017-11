Nov 28 (Reuters) - Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Ltd :

* HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$594.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$1.01 BILLION ‍​

* ‍HY PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$226.0 MILLION VERSUS HK$58.3 MILLION

* ‍PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND HK3.8 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE, PROPOSED SPECIAL DIVIDEND HK11.2 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: