BRIEF-Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Says Orders From Customers For Q4 Expected To Decline

March 3 (Reuters) - Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Ltd :

* ORDERS FROM GROUP’S CUSTOMERS FOR Q4 OF FINANCIAL YEAR ARE EXPECTED TO DECLINE

* EXPECTS LOWER PRODUCTION OUTPUT, AND CONSEQUENTLY REVENUE, FOR Q4 OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* SHORTAGE OF CERTAIN RAW MATERIALS HAS TO A CERTAIN EXTENT DISRUPTED GROUP’S PRODUCTION OUTSIDE CHINA

* DROP IN ORDERS TO IMPACT GROUP’S PERFORMANCE IN YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020

* EPIDEMIC ALSO BROUGHT DISRUPTIONS TO LOGISTICS OF SUPPLY CHAIN FOR GROUP’S PRODUCTION LINES IN VIETNAM & CAMBODIA

* PROPORTION OF LABOR COSTS TO REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020