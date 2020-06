June 24 (Reuters) - Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Ltd :

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$51.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$35.6 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$1.05 BILLION, DOWN 4.6%

* RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK2.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* PERFORMANCE THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2020/21 LIKELY BE AFFECTED AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROJECTS WILL BE POSTPONED TO AFTER 2020/21