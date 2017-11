Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Ltd:

* ‍Expected increase in profit in HY result due to net gain on disposal of Kingmaker Footwear (Zhong Shan) of HK$174 million​

* ‍Expected to record unaudited profit attributable of not less than HK$220 million for six months ended 30 Sept​

* Sees half year revenue down about 40 percent