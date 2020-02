Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kingold Jewelry Inc:

* KINGOLD JEWELRY PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK; EXPECTS DELAYS IN REPORTING CYCLE

* KINGOLD JEWELRY PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK; EXPECTS DELAYS IN REPORTING CYCLE

* KINGOLD JEWELRY INC - IN SHORT TERM, COMPANY EXPECTS SITUATION TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS OPERATIONS IN Q1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: