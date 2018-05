May 10 (Reuters) - Kingold Jewelry Inc:

* KINGOLD JEWELRY REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* REITERATES ITS GUIDANCE OF PROCESSING BETWEEN 100 METRIC TONS AND 110 METRIC TONS OF 24-KARAT GOLD PRODUCTS IN 2018

* PROCESSED A TOTAL OF 23.3 METRIC TONS OF 24-KARAT GOLD PRODUCTS IN QUARTER , INCREASED BY 45.6% FROM 16 METRIC TONS LAST YEAR