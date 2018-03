March 15 (Reuters) - Kingold Jewelry Inc:

* KINGOLD JEWELRY REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* QTRLY NET SALES WERE $657.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $357.6 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO PROCESS BETWEEN 100 METRIC TONS AND 110 METRIC TONS OF 24-KARAT GOLD PRODUCTS IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)