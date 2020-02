Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kingold Jewelry Inc:

* KINGOLD JEWELRY- CO’S BUSINESS OPERATION, FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31 NOT AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* KINGOLD JEWELRY- CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARATION AND AUDITING PROCESS HAVE BEEN DELAYED DUE TO GOVERNMENT IMPOSED QUARANTINES

* KINGOLD JEWELRY- CANNOT PREDICT WHEN 2019 YEAR-END PROCEDURES CAN RESUME OR BE COMPLETED AT THIS TIME