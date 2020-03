March 23 (Reuters) - King’s Flair International (Holdings) Ltd:

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$124.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$118.0 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$1.54 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.57 BILLION

* RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK20.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* COVID-19 MAY HAVE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS POSED CHALLENGE TO GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: