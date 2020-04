April 9 (Reuters) - Kingsland Global Ltd:

* KINGSLAND GLOBAL LTD - COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN CHINA HAS IMPACTED CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL SUPPLY CHAINS FOR PHNOM PENH CITY CENTRE PROJECT

* KINGSLAND GLOBAL-CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIALS DELAYS WILL IMPACT COST OF CONSTRUCTION OF STAGE 1 CIVIL WORKS FOR PHNOM PENH CITY CENTRE PROJECT