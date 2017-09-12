FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp entered into share purchase agreement
September 12, 2017 / 2:19 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp entered into share purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kingsoft Corp Ltd:

* Co, Liyue Investor, Kingsoft Cloud Group, Certain KSC shareholder and officer entered into share purchase agreement

* Upon completion, Kingsoft Cloud will be owned as to approximately 52.15% by company and 2.94% by Liyue investor

* Kingsoft Cloud as issuer agreed to issue an aggregate of 117.8 million series D preferred shares

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of US$100 million

* Co & Liyue investor subscribed to 58.9 million preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
