BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp entered into share purchase agreement

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kingsoft Corp Ltd:

* Co, Liyue Investor, Kingsoft Cloud Group, Certain KSC shareholder and officer entered into share purchase agreement

* Upon completion, Kingsoft Cloud will be owned as to approximately 52.15% by company and 2.94% by Liyue investor

* Kingsoft Cloud as issuer agreed to issue an aggregate of 117.8 million series D preferred shares

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of US$100 million

* Co & Liyue investor subscribed to 58.9 million preferred shares