March 24 (Reuters) - Kingsoft Corp Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB8.22 BILLION (NOT RMB8.22) VERSUS RMB5.91 BILLION

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.10 PER SHARE

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK DID NOT POSE ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO GROUP’S OPERATIONS

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.55 BILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB389.2 MILLION

* CO IS CONSIDERING A POSSIBLE SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: