March 19 (Reuters) - Kingspan Group PLC:

* DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PROPOSAL AT COMPANY’S FORTHCOMING AGM FOR A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 33.5C PER SHARE, IN RESPECT OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* HAS IN EXCESS OF EUR 1 BILLION IN AGGREGATE OF CASH BALANCES ON HAND, COMMITTED UNDRAWN BANK FACILITIES, MAINTAINS STRONG BALANCE SHEET

* "WE ARE IN A RAPIDLY EVOLVING TRADING ENVIRONMENT"