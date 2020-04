BRIEF-Kingsrose Mining Says Co's Production Not Materially Impacted By Covid- 19 Restrictions

April 9 (Reuters) - Kingsrose Mining Ltd:

* KINGSROSE MINING LTD - TO DATE, CO’S PRODUCTION HAS NOT BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY GOVERNMENT-REGULATED COVID- 19 RESTRICTIONS

* KINGSROSE MINING-MINING AT TALANG SANTO SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-APRIL & PRODUCTION OF DORE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE AT WAY LINGGO PLANT INTO JULY

* KINGSROSE MINING LTD - KINGSROSE INTENDS TO CEASE ACTIVITIES ON SITE ONCE PROCESSING IS COMPLETE AT TALANG SANTO

* KINGSROSE MINING LTD - TALANG SANTO PHASE 2 DRILLING PROGRAMME WILL BE HALTED AT END OF APRIL DUE TO INDONESIAN TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR COVID-19

* KINGSROSE MINING LTD - FY2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE UNCHANGED AT 25,000-29,000OZ

* KINGSROSE MINING LTD - LIMITED MINING RESUMED AT TALANG SANTO OPEN PIT IN MARCH 2020 AFTER A COMPREHENSIVE SAFETY REVIEW OF WALL SLIP IN FEB