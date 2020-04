BRIEF-Kingsrose Mining Says March Qtr Gold Produced 7,290 Oz

April 28 (Reuters) - Kingsrose Mining Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER GOLD PRODUCED 7,290 OZ VERSUS 10,950 OZ IN DEC QUARTER

* MARCH QUARTER GOLD SALES OF 5,658OZ AT AN AVERAGE GOLD PRICE OF A$2,465/OZ

* PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR YEAR TO JUNE 30, 2020 IS MAINTAINED AT 25,000-29,000OZ

* FOR YEAR TO JUNE 30, 2020 AISC GUIDANCE REDUCED TO US$800 - US$1,000/OZ

* TO DATE, CO EXPERIENCED NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19, AND PANDEMIC HAS NOT MATERIALLY IMPACTED PRODUCTION