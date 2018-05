May 9 (Reuters) - Kingstone Companies Inc:

* KINGSTONE ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND 2019 GUIDANCE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.25

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME INCREASED 61.3% TO $1.4 MILLION

* COMPANY'S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017