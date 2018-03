March 14 (Reuters) - Kingstone Companies Inc:

* KINGSTONE ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* QTRLY ‍NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%​

* ‍BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)