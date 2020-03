March 11 (Reuters) - Kingstone Companies Inc:

* KINGSTONE ANNOUNCES 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 12.7% TO $32.6 MILLION

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DEC. 31, 2019 WAS $8.17 VERSUS $8.25 AT DEC. 31, 2018