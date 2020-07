July 6 (Reuters) - Kingstone Companies Inc:

* KINGSTONE ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND REINSURANCE PLACEMENT

* Q2 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56