Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kingsway Financial Services Inc:

* KINGSWAY ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE TRANSITION

* KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - KENT A. HANSEN HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES - WILLIAM HICKEY HAS AGREED TO REMAIN WITH COMPANY IN A CONSULTING CAPACITY AT LEAST THROUGH APRIL 30, 2020

* KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES -HANSEN HAS BEEN NAMED CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF WILLIAM HICKEY, JR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: