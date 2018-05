May 14 (Reuters) - Kingsway Financial Services Inc:

* KINGSWAY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $45.7 MILLION VERSUS $46.7 MILLION

* KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES - BOOK VALUE DECREASED TO $1.90 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $2.02 PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017