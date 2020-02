Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kingsway Financial Services Inc:

* KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - FILED ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

* KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES - FILED TODAY AMENDED FORMS 10-Q/A FOR QUARTERS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, JUNE 30, 2018, AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: