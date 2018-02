Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kingsway Financial Services Inc:

* KINGSWAY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* ‍INCOME TAX BENEFIT INCLUDES $19.0 MILLION RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN QUARTER​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $49.5 MILLION VERSUS $52.8 MLN‍​

* BOOK VALUE DECREASED TO $2.02 PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 FROM $2.65 PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2016‍​