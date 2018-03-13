FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 2:41 AM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-Kingwaytek Technology announces 2017 dividend payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13(Reuters) - Kingwaytek Technology Co Ltd

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.13 per share to shareholders for 2017

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.9 million in total

* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.80 for every one share

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.99999900 for every one share

* Says it will distribute stock dividend of 4.1 million shares in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/6F9ZzU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

