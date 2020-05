May 19 (Reuters) - Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERED MEDICAL MASKS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SZ KINGWORLD LIFESHINE

* UNIT TO PURCHASE MEDICAL MASKS FROM SZ KINGWORLD LIFESHINE AND ACT AS ITS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR

* ENTERED MEDICAL MASKS SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH SZ KINGWORLD LIFESHINE

* CO SHALL PROVIDE SALES COORDINATION & MARKET RESEARCH SERVICES ON DIRECT SALES OF MEDICAL MASKS BY SZ KINGWORLD LIFESHINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: