BRIEF-Kiniksa Announces Data From Mavrilimumab Treatment Protocol In Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia And Active U.S. IND For Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial

June 8 (Reuters) - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* KINIKSA ANNOUNCES 28-DAY CLINICAL OUTCOMES DATA FROM MAVRILIMUMAB TREATMENT PROTOCOL IN SEVERE COVID-19 PNEUMONIA AND ACTIVE U.S. IND FOR PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL

* KINIKSA - ANNOUNCED ACTIVE IND WITH U.S. FDA FOR GLOBAL PLACEBO-CONTROLLED PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF MAVRILIMUMAB IN SEVERE COVID-19 PNEUMONIA, HYPERINFLAMMATION

* KINIKSA - OVER 28-DAY FOLLOW-UP PERIOD, MAVRILIMUMAB-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED EARLIER & IMPROVED CLINICAL OUTCOMES THAN CONTROL-GROUP PATIENTS