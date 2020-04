BRIEF-Kiniksa Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Vixarelimab Meets Primary Efficacy Endpoint

April 22 (Reuters) - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* KINIKSA ANNOUNCES PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF VIXARELIMAB (KPL-716) IN PRURIGO NODULARIS MEETS PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS - STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT OF REDUCTION IN WEEKLY-AVERAGE WORST-ITCH NUMERIC RATING SCALE AT WEEK 8

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - IN PHASE 2A TRIAL, VIXARELIMAB WAS WELL-TOLERATED BY ALL SUBJECTS

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - THERE WERE NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OR ATOPIC DERMATITIS FLARES IN TRIAL

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS - STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT OF IMPROVEMENT IN PN-IGA 0/1 AT WEEK 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: