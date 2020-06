BRIEF-Kiniksa Announces Positive Data From Phase 3 Trial Of Rilonacept In Recurrent Pericarditis (Rhapsody)

June 29 (Reuters) - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* KINIKSA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL OF RILONACEPT IN RECURRENT PERICARDITIS (RHAPSODY)

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - PRIMARY AND ALL MAJOR SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS WERE HIGHLY STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - SAFETY RESULTS CONSISTENT WITH FDA-APPROVED LABEL FOR CAPS

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - SBLA SUBMISSION EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - RILONACEPT TREATMENT RESULTED IN A 96% REDUCTION IN RISK OF RECURRENT PERICARDITIS EVENTS

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF RHAPSODY TRIAL RESULTS ARE ONGOING