BRIEF-Kiniksa Highlights Phase 2 Study Data Showing The Corticosteroid-Sparing Effect Of Rilonacept In Patients With Recurrent Pericarditis

March 30 (Reuters) - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* KINIKSA HIGHLIGHTS PHASE 2 STUDY DATA SHOWING THE CORTICOSTEROID-SPARING EFFECT OF RILONACEPT IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT PERICARDITIS AT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF CARDIOLOGY’S 69TH ANNUAL SCIENTIFIC SESSION

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS - ENROLLMENT COMPLETE FOR PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL OF RILONACEPT IN RECURRENT PERICARDITIS (RHAPSODY)

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS - DATA FOR PHASE 3 TRIAL OF RILONACEPT IN RECURRENT PERICARDITIS EXPECTED IN 2H 2020