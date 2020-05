BRIEF-Kiniksa Reports Data For Mavrilimumab In Covid-19 Pneumonia And Hyperinflammation And For Vixarelimab In Diseases Characterized By Chronic Pruritus

May 11 (Reuters) - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* KINIKSA REPORTS DATA FOR MAVRILIMUMAB IN COVID-19 PNEUMONIA AND HYPERINFLAMMATION AND FOR VIXARELIMAB IN DISEASES CHARACTERIZED BY CHRONIC PRURITUS

* KINIKSA - PLAQUE PSORIASIS COHORT ACHIEVED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN WEEKLY-AVERAGE WORST-ITCH NUMERIC RATING SCALE (WI-NRS) AT WEEK 8

* KINIKSA - VIXARELIMAB EXPLORATORY PHASE 2 TRIAL IN DISEASES CHARACTERIZED BY CHRONIC PRURITUS SHOWED ENCOURAGING EFFICACY RESULTS IN 4 OUT OF 5 COHORTS

* KINIKSA - MAVRILIMUMAB TREATMENT PROTOCOL IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19 PNEUMONIA AND HYPERINFLAMMATION SHOWED IMPROVED CLINICAL OUTCOMES