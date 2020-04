BRIEF-Kiniksa Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results

April 28 (Reuters) - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* KINIKSA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT CORPORATE AND PIPELINE ACTIVITY

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - COVID-19 HAS NOT IMPACTED KINIKSA’S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OR CHANGED COMPANY’S TIMELINES FOR CLINICAL DATA IN 2020, TO DATE.

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.48

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - PREPARING REGISTRATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM OF MAVRILIMUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 PNEUMONIA AND HYPERINFLAMMATION

* KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - PHASE 2 TRIAL OF VIXARELIMAB IN PRURIGO NODULARIS MET PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT