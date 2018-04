BRIEF-Kinnevik announces Q4 results for Global Fashion Group

April 10 (Reuters) - Kinnevik AB:

* FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FOR GLOBAL FASHION GROUP (GFG)

* SAYS FOR GFG Q4 NET REVENUE WAS EURO 328.0M, DELIVERING FULL YEAR NET REVENUE OF EURO 1,095.0M WHICH REPRESENTS 22.7% CONSTANT CURRENCY PRO FORMA GROWTH FOR THE QUARTER AND 19.9% FOR THE FULL YEAR

* SAYS Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN FOR GFG IMPROVED BY 350 BASIS POINTS VERSUS Q416 TO (6.5%) OF NET REVENUE

* SAYS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN FOR GFG IN Q417 DECLINED 4.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS FROM Q416, LARGELY DUE TO REQUIRED PRICE INVESTMENTS TO TRADE EFFECTIVELY ACROSS OUR MARKETS AS WELL AS PRODUCT MIX EFFECTS