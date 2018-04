April 11 (Reuters) - Kinnevik AB:

* INVESTS USD 41 MILLION IN LIVONGO AND INCREASES OWNERSHIP

* SAYS HAS INVESTED USD 41M IN LIVONGO HEALTH INC. (“LIVONGO”), LEADING A USD 105M FUNDING ROUND AND INCREASING ITS OWNERSHIP TO 8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)