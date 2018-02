BRIEF-Kinnevik Net Asset Value​ 329 SEK/share per December 31

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Kinnevik:

* SAYS ‍KINNEVIK‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF SEK 8.25 PER SHARE FOR 2017, A YEARLY INCREASE OF 3.1%, AND EQUIVALENT TO A DIVIDEND YIELD OF 3.0%​

* SAYS ‍NET ASSET VALUE OF SEK 90.6BN (SEK 329 PER SHARE) PER 31 DECEMBER 2017

* UP SEK 5.0BN OR 6% DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER, LED BY A SEK 2.1BN INCREASE IN ZALANDO AND A SEK 1.1BN INCREASE IN TELE2

* FULL-YEAR TOTAL INVESTMENTS OF SEK 4.8BN, WHEREOF SEK 3.7BN INTO COM HEM. TOTAL DIVESTMENTS OF SEK 5.3BN, WHEREOF SEK 4.1BN FROM THE SALE OF ROCKET INTERNET​