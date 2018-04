April 26 (Reuters) - Kinnevik AB:

* REG-KINNEVIK: INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2018

* SAYS NET ASSET VALUE OF SEK 93.3BN (SEK 339 PER SHARE) UP SEK 2.7BN OR 3% DURING THE QUARTER, LED BY A SEK 1.6BN INCREASE IN ZALANDO AND A SEK 0.7BN INCREASE IN MILLICOM

* SAYS PROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN TELE2 AND COM HEM ANNOUNCED ON 10 JANUARY IS ON TRACK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)