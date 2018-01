Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kinnevik:

* KINNEVIK SUPPORTS THE PROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN TELE2 AND COM HEM AND WILL BECOME THE LARGEST OWNER IN THE COMBINED COMPANY

* SAYS ‍WHEN MERGER HAS BEEN COMPLETED, KINNEVIK WILL BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN COMBINED COMPANY, HOLDING 27.3 PERCENT OF SHARES AND 41.9 PERCENT OF VOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)