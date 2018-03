March 15 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp:

* KINROSS ADOPTS NEW SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

* KINROSS GOLD CORP - SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PERCENT

* KINROSS GOLD CORP - NEW PLAN WILL REPLACE CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN, WHICH WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 29, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)