BRIEF-Kinross Announces End Of Regulatory Investigation Of West Africa Operations

Kinross Gold Corp:

* KINROSS ANNOUNCES END OF REGULATORY INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPERATIONS

* KINROSS GOLD CORP - ‍AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, CO AGREED TO PAY $950,000 TO SEC AS A CIVIL PENALTY​

* KINROSS GOLD CORP - CO IS “PLEASED” TO RESOLVE MATTER RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPERATIONS THROUGH AN AGREED-UPON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER

* KINROSS GOLD - U.S. SEC'S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPERATIONS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO'S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPERATIONS