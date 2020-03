BRIEF-Kinross Gold Says Employee From Toronto Office Tested Positive For Covid-19 Virus

March 11 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp:

* KINROSS PROVIDES STATEMENT ON COVID-19

* KINROSS GOLD CORP - WAS INFORMED ON MARCH 10, 2020 THAT AN EMPLOYEE FROM ITS TORONTO OFFICE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 VIRUS

* KINROSS GOLD CORP - HAS ASKED EMPLOYEES TO WORK FROM HOME UNTIL AT LEAST MARCH 20 WHEN NEED FOR CLOSURE WILL BE RE-EVALUATED

* KINROSS GOLD CORP - TO DATE, COVID-19 HAS NOT IMPACTED PRODUCTION OR PRODUCT SHIPMENTS AT ANY OF COMPANY’S SITES

* KINROSS GOLD CORP - ACTIVATED ITS BUSINESS CONTINUITY PROGRAM TO HELP ENSURE THAT HEAD OFFICE FUNCTIONS ARE MAINTAINED WHILE EMPLOYEES WORK REMOTELY

* KINROSS GOLD - COVID-19 POSITIVE EMPLOYEE DID NOT ATTEND PDAC CONFERENCE OR OTHER EXTERNAL EVENTS AND HAS NOT RECENTLY TRAVELLED TO KINROSS SITES

* KINROSS GOLD CORP - TO DATE, NOT BEEN ANY SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON, OR DISRUPTION OF, COMPANY'S SUPPLY CHAIN DUE TO COVID-19