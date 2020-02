Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kinsale Capital Group Inc:

* KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.64 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* NET INVESTMENT INCOME WAS $5.5 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2019 COMPARED TO $4.6 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2018