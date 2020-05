May 21 (Reuters) - Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd:

* KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LTD SAYS OFFER PRICE OF GLOBAL OFFERING TO BE HK$20.15/SHARE

* KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LTD SAYS NET PROCEEDS FROM GLOBAL OFFERING TO BE ABOUT HK$1,747.5 MILLION

* KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL SAYS FINAL NUMBER OF OFFER SHARES UNDER INTERNATIONAL OFFERING 46.2 MILLION SHARES