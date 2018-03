March 1 (Reuters) - Kion CEO at news conference:

* SAYS M&A FOCUSED ON ENERGY, DIGITAL, AUTOMATION

* SAYS CURRENTLY NO PLANS FOR LARGER ACQUISITIONS, MUST FIRST DIGEST DEMATIC

* SAYS, COMMENTING ON CHINESE SHAREHOLDER WEICHAI, WE TRUST EACH OTHER, HAVE GOOD RELATIONSHIP

* SAYS CONSOLIDATION TO CONTINUE, THERE ARE FAMILY-OWNED BUSINESSES CONSIDERING SUCCESSION