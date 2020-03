BRIEF-Kion Group Retracts 2020 Outlook, Adjusts Proposal For Appropriation Of Profit

March 26 (Reuters) - KION GROUP AG:

* RETRACTS THE OUTLOOK FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR AND ADJUSTS THE PROPOSAL FOR THE APPROPRIATION OF PROFIT FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* SUPERVISORY BOARD AND EXECUTIVE BOARD ADJUST PROPOSAL FOR APPROPRIATION OF PROFIT FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR AND PLAN TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.04 PER SHARE

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) WILL BE POSTPONED TO A DATE YET TO BE DETERMINED

* KION GROUP TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS ITS PRODUCTION AT KEY PRODUCTION SITES IN EUROPE, NORTH AMERICA, SOUTH AMERICA, AND INDIA