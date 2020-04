April 16 (Reuters) - Kip McGrath Education Centres Ltd :

* REDUCTIONS IN BOARD & STAFF COSTS, RECRUITMENT FREEZE & DEFERRAL OF NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENDITURE IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* RESULTS FOR FINAL QUARTER OF FY EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY LARGE REDUCTIONS IN REVENUE IN ALL MARKETS

* 9 MONTHS REVENUE $13.3 MILLION, UP 13.7%

* 9 MONTHS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION OF $3.8 MILLION UNCHANGED FROM SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR